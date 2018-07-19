Maidu Park in Roseville and Foskett Park in Lincoln are gearing up for Major Girls Softball Competition

Roseville, CA – July 17, 2018- USA Softball of Sacramento in conjunction with Placer Valley Tourism are excited to be hosting the USA Softball Western National Championship for the 16u A & B divisions and the 18u B division on July 24-29. This six-day long event will bring more than 600 softball players to Placer Valley with games being played at Maidu Park in Roseville and Foskett Park in Lincoln.

Thirty-eight teams from Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Georgia and of course Northern and Southern California will be arriving in time for the opening ceremonies at Maidu Park on Tuesday, July 24 at 8 p.m. that will include guest speakers, music and a laser light show.

Pool Play Format with Double Elimination

Jeff Dubchansky, Commissioner of USA Softball of Sacramento, explained that the tournament will use the pool play format with double elimination and all teams will have a minimum of four games. They will also host a Skills Competition on Thursday, July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maidu Park. This is designed to give the girls a break from games and the opportunity to compete in what they are best at whether its base running, hitting, throwing or pitching. Winning athletes will receive prizes and everyone is bound to have fun!

“USA Softball of Sacramento has been privileged to host an incredible 32 National Championships between the Adult and Junior Olympic Programs since 1978 and it is always an honor to be a part of these prestigious tournaments,” added Dubchansky. “We are looking forward to hosting these Western Nationals and hope to see many softball fans out at the fields.”

Join the Fun

There is no admission fee, merchandise and food vendors will be on-site for your convenience. Be sure to mark your calendars and come on down to Maidu Park located at 1550 Maidu Dr, in Roseville or to Foskett Park at 1911 Finney Way in Lincoln. You can view the tournament pool and bracket schedules here.