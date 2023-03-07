Preservation and restoration projects keep our community beautiful

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville creeks and opens spaces help make our community South Placer’s most sought after destination. Spend a couple hours making a big impact in your community. You’ll have fun and meet new people. Students and adults are welcome.

The city of Roseville’s Adopt-A-Creek program offers the community a chance to come together to take part in creek preservation and restoration projects.

60+ miles of creeks

More than 60 miles of creeks run through Roseville’s open spaces. Volunteers are needed to keep creeks clean, help prevent erosion and keep invasive plants from overrunning and potentially destroying wildlife habitat.

Volunteers should wear long pants and sleeves and are welcome to bring wheelbarrows, lopper and/or gloves to help with clearing and hauling brush.

Join us on Saturday March 11 for a creek cleanup! We’ll be clearing trash and debris from the trails and waterway.

Utility Exploration Center

1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Roseville, CA 95747

REGISTER ONLINE

Kaseberg Creek at Mahany Adopt-A-Creek Event

We are meeting at the Utility Exploration Center. Please arrive at 9:00 am to sign in and receive a safety briefing. We will head out to clean by 9:10 am

Volunteers under age 18 must also have their liability waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian.

CANCELLATION POLICY: Creek cleanup volunteer events are subject to cancellation in the case of weather, flooding, and other natural causes for the safety of our volunteers. Cancellations will be posted at least 24 hours before the event start time, and all registered volunteers will receive an email notification.

related