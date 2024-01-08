Recreational oasis for residents & wildlife vital to quality of life issues

Roseville, Calif. – Open spaces and local watersheds play an essential role to the vitality of wildlife along with the quality of life for local residents. For many, it is the single most important factor for calling Roseville home.

The preservation and care of these treasured spaces provides residents with a year-round recreational escape, often just steps from busy suburban life. The care and quality of these spaces is accomplished through a pragmatic partnership of both publicly funded sources as well as the passionate work and dedication of local volunteers.

Pragmatic partnership

Dry Creek Conservancy has announced its Adopt-A-Creek volunteer opportunities in partnership with The City of Roseville Stormwater Management Division for 2024.

Dry Creek Conservancy volunteers work brings benefits for the entire community!

“Roseville sits within three watersheds that are home to a network of creeks that flow through our community. These many miles of stream tributaries are home to fish and wildlife as well as serve as a place for recreation and other beneficial uses – including fishing, walking, trail running and water for irrigation and drinking in some communities,” City of Roseville

Adopt-A Creek Volunteer Events

Roll up your sleeves and join us at a community Adopt-A-Creek cleanup event. Your hands-on participation helps keep these remarkable natural spaces safe and clean for recreation and other beneficial uses. (Community Service Credit is available)

All volunteers must sign and bring a waiver with them to the cleanup events. An additional signature from a parent or guardian is required for minors under the age of 18 years of age.

February 10, 2024 @ Lincoln Estates Park

Register on Eventbrite for February 10

March 9, 2024 @ Kaseberg Creek

Register on Eventbrite for March 9

April 13, 2024 @ Royer /Saugstad

Register on Eventbrite for April 13

Dry Creek Conservancy

A local nonprofit charitable organization, Dry Creek Conservancy’s mission is to sustain a durable organization that collaborates with communities to maximize livability by promoting healthy creeks and watersheds. Learn more at Dry Creek Conservancy.

