Deadly Easter Day crash on Woodcreek Oaks Blvd.

Roseville, CA- Roseville Police are working a major traffic accident on Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Both directions of Woodcreek Oaks Blvd from Jonquil Drive to Horncastle Ave. will be closed for the next several hours.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Vehicle Location

One person has been reported dead and one person is in critical condition.

Updates will be posted as they become available.