Things to Do this 4th of July in Placer County

Roseville, CA- Roseville’s Independence Day parade returns to kick off the region’s Fourth of July celebration fun. Check out our quick guide to Things to Do this 4th of July in Placer County.

Parades and celebrations also extend to the Lincoln Hometown Parade and the Auburn Family Fourth with holiday festivities. Rocklin remains an unofficial hotspot for celebrating Independence Day with what is perhaps the best fireworks viewing.

In Roseville, the annual fanfare begins with the parade kickoff at 9:00 am. Starting at the intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas, the parade proceeds through Downtown Roseville along Vernon Street than right on Park Drive. Bring your chairs and arrive early to grab a premium spot in the shade.

The weather forecast for the 4th of July parade is typical summer perfection. Clear, sunny skies with comfortable temps in the 70’s before giving way to afternoon heat.

Local 4th of July Schedule

*Certain activities may include nominal fees.

Roseville

9:00 am – Roseville Parade: Vernon Street

10:00 am – Royer Park: Live music, games, food for sale

9:15 pm – Fireworks @The Grounds (parking and gates open 4:00 pm)

Live music from 6:30 – 10: 30 pm (hang out after the fireworks show to skip the traffic line!)

Food vendors will be onsite offering tasty treats from corn dogs to burritos to ice cream and smoothies!

Parking is $10 and very limited.

IMPORTANT: We are encouraging carpooling and utilizing the free parking garages in downtown Roseville

Lincoln

7:00 – 10:00 am – Pancake Breakfast @ Lincoln Veterans Hall

10:00 am – Hometown Parade

11:00 am – Horseshoe Tournament

12:00 – 5:00 pm – McBean Pool Opens

2:00 – 9:00 pm – Food and Vendor Booths

3:00 – 7:00 pm – Free Kids Zone

6:00 pm – Lincoln Potter Baseball Game

9:30 pm- Fireworks

Auburn

10:30 am – 11:30am – 4th of July Parade (Harrison Ave / Lincoln Way)

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Auburn Family Fourth of July (Gold Country Fairgrounds)

Rocklin – All In One Fireworks Viewing

The unofficial hotspot for 4th of July celebrations in Rocklin happen around sunset at Boulder Ridge Park. Sitting atop Rocklin, this is widely considered the best location for locals viewing fireworks from surrounding cities. Views extend in all directions from the High Sierras to Sacramento and the Sutter Buttes.