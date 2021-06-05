Family fun celebration in Roseville
Roseville, CA – The 4th of July fireworks mark their return to Roseville with a colorful and patriotic celebration of family-fun this July 4th.
Presented by @the Grounds and the City of Roseville, admission is free and gates will open at 5:00 pm. Food concessions and bounce houses will be available. Guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs.
Quick Info
- No outside food or beverages are permitted
- Some activities may include a fee.
- $10 parking per vehicle
- Fireworks scheduled to begin at 9:30 pm.