Family fun celebration in Roseville 2024
Roseville, Calif. – Time to light it up Roseville! The 4th of July fireworks mark their return to town in 2024 with a colorful celebration of family-fun this July 4th.
Presented by @the Grounds and the City of Roseville, admission is free (parking is $15) and gates will open at 4:00 pm. Food concessions and children’s activities will be available. Enjoy live music at the Attaway Pavilion at starting at 6:30pm. Guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs.
Fireworks are slated to begin between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Location & Directions
Quick Info
- No outside food, beverage, or coolers permitted. Water bottles are ok.
- Some activities and may include a fee.
- $15 parking per vehicle (cash only)
- Fireworks scheduled to begin between 9:15 and 9:30 pm.
- Food vendors will be onsite offering tasty treats and cold beverages.
IMPORTANT: We are encouraging carpooling and utilizing the free parking garages in downtown Roseville. Parking is very limited.
