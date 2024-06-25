Family fun celebration in Roseville 2024

Roseville, Calif. – Time to light it up Roseville! The 4th of July fireworks mark their return to town in 2024 with a colorful celebration of family-fun this July 4th.

Presented by @the Grounds and the City of Roseville, admission is free (parking is $15) and gates will open at 4:00 pm. Food concessions and children’s activities will be available. Enjoy live music at the Attaway Pavilion at starting at 6:30pm. Guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs.

Fireworks are slated to begin between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Location & Directions

Quick Info

No outside food, beverage, or coolers permitted. Water bottles are ok.

Some activities and may include a fee.

$15 parking per vehicle (cash only)

Fireworks scheduled to begin between 9:15 and 9:30 pm.

Food vendors will be onsite offering tasty treats and cold beverages.

IMPORTANT: We are encouraging carpooling and utilizing the free parking garages in downtown Roseville. Parking is very limited.