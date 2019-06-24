Fireworks returning for Roseville 4th of July

Roseville, CA- Fire up the grill, stock the cooler and get the parted started for Roseville’s 4th of July celebrations.

The Fourth of July in Roseville is always a fun-filled adventure and 2019 will see the return of fireworks at the newly updated fairgrounds.

Local Favorite for Fireworks Viewing

Run Crime Out Of Roseville

Annual fun run helps purchase specialized equipment used by local law enforcement, provide scholarships for youth and educate participants on local crime impacts. Online at www.runcrimeoutofroseville.com

Independence Day Parade

Beginning at 9:00am at the intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas, continues along Vernon Street past the Civic Center, turns right on Lincoln Street before turning right again onto Park Drive.

Royer Park Activities

Post parade fun and entertainment in Royer Park from 10:00am – 1:00pm. Capitol Pops Concert Band, kids face painting, balloon artists, visiting the mobile library and participating in activities.