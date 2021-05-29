South Placer to get baked as temps soar into triple digits

Roseville, CA- It was only a matter of time before the infamous Central Valley heat returned to Roseville. The magnificent streak of Bay Area style weather we’ve been enjoying has dissipated as quickly as the last cool breeze departing town.

Welcome to summer in South Placer County.

With little time to acclimate, residents are seeking immediate relief from the scorching temps that don’t always involve cranking up their air conditioning systems. For those not deterred from adventuring outdoors, there are plenty of fun options to enjoy. As with most things, a little prep goes a long way toward comfort.

Roseville 2021 Guide to Cool Off

Keep Hydrated

Keep yourself hydrated. When you’re busy having fun, reaching for the water bottle can sometimes slip the mind. While there’s no one size fits all for staying hydrated, here are some terrific ideas.

Sunglasses, Sunscreen & Hat

If you’re not in the shade, you’ll broil much quicker without sunglasses, sunscreen and a good hat. Consider keeping an extra set in your vehicle for those unexpected adventures.

Cooler

A well insulated cooler during travels is on our must-have list. Hit up the grocery store for ice and beverages before hitting the road. More of a planner? Keep blocks of ice in your freezer that will fit your cooler for those last minute excursions. Hint: Gallon sized zip-loc bags work great for making convenient and longer lasting ice packs that will fit in most coolers.

Cool Down Locations

Local Parks with Water Features

Take the youngsters to one of the local community parks in Roseville and Rocklin that offer free water features during the summer season. They’ll have a blast, burn some energy and who doesn’t love splashing through the cool water with their kids! Incredible convenient and easy.

Roseville Parks with water play

Crabb Park | Luken Park | Vernon Street Town Square



Rocklin Parks with water play

Whitney Park | Kathy Lund Park | Johnson-Springview

Roadtrips to Water Sources

Popular and epic adventures await just a short drive from Roseville. Placer County and surrounding regions offer a plethora of inviting waterways that range from popular beaches to remote escapes. Here a just a few ideas.

Kings Beach on Lake Tahoe sits at an elevation of 6,250 feet. Cooler temps than the valley and incredible beach scenery. Beach umbrella is a must.

Lake Francis Resort offers lot of family fun on typically warm lake. Kayaking and canoeing, no motorboats.

South Yuba River State Park has some incredible tiny beaches and opportunities for water play. No cell service.

American River is a popular escape for day trippers. Water can run fast and cold, but relatively safe and fun beaches can be easily found with good shoes and adventurous spirit. Countless access points.

Sand Harbor State Park, the absolute gem on Lake Tahoe. Sparkling cobalt blue water, beautiful beaches, hiking and world-class scenery. To claim your spot, arrive early…like, really early.

Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor recreation paradise north of Lake Tahoe and extending in Plumas County. Less crowded than most other destinations, the area is dotted with lakes and waterways for fishing, swimming and exploration. There’s even snow-capped peaks with a little effort!

Water conditions vary greatly. Always be sure to check with Park Rangers on river safety conditions as well as mountain lion and bear activity.

Indoor Escapes

Galleria Mall

A day at the mall is a popular way to escape the heat. Browse, shop, dine in the cooled expanse of Roseville’s premier shopping mall.

Cooling Center

During extreme heatwaves, county and city officials regularly open Cooling Centers for residents to escape the extreme heat. Check local county and city websites for availability.

Roseville Pools

Roseville Aquatics Complex | Mike Shellito Pool

Roseville Aquatics Complex offers outdoor water play and large swimming pool while the Mike Shellito Pool provides indoor swimming. Be sure to check with each location before visiting as times are limited and reservations may be required.

While heatwaves in Roseville and South Placer County are a regular occurrence, the options to beat the heat continue to expand. Residents now have better and improved opportunities to beat the heat all in addition to the traditional outdoor summer fun!

Keep your cool Roseville!

