Roseville, Calif. – The Roebbelen Center in Roseville is scheduled to host the Rose Gold Classic January 27 – 29, 2023. Roseville welcomes gymnasts as the new Roebbelen Center will be transformed into an amazing gymnastics venue equipped with floor mats, vault apparatus, uneven bars and more.

Registration info, pricing and deadlines have been posted. All 2022 Western & National Qualifiers are FREE.

$115 Levels 2-5

$115 Xcel

$125 6-10

USA Gymnastics Meet Reservation System

(View the USA Gymnastics Meet Reservation How To Guide)

Mail payment to:

BRGC

PO BOX 1011

Roseville, CA 95678

​​All Payments must be received in full by December 31, 2022. Teams not paid will be dropped from the meet on 1/1/2023.

