Students at Merryhill Preschool Help Those In Need

ROCKLIN, Calif. – Students at Merryhill Preschool in Rocklin recently donated 192 books, 120 school supply items and four new backpacks to Mustard Seed School and KidsFirst Counseling and Family Resource Center in Roseville.

Throughout the summer, students worked together to collect new and gently used children’s books and school supplies to benefit students in need. Throughout this initiative, students learned the importance of helping other children in their community.

Mustard Seed School

A free private school that provides a safe, nurturing and structured environment, a positive learning experience, survival resources of food, clothing and shelter referrals, medical and dental screenings, immunization updates, counseling for children and their parents, and assistance entering or reentering public schools.

KidsFirst

A private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to treat and prevent child abuse and neglect through education, advocacy, and counseling to empower and strengthen children and families. KidsFirst is dedicated to helping families by providing them with the tools they need to cope with difficult life circumstances before they become overwhelming by providing counseling and family resource centers.