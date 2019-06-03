Rocklin High School Choir to Rock Out at Thunder Valley

Lincoln, CA- On Friday, June 14, the Rocklin High School choir will take center stage during Foreigner’s sold out concert at Thunder Valley Casino Resort for a special performance of the group’s 1984 hit, “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The choir performance is a part of Foreigner’s charity partnership with the Grammy Foundation to support the mission of maintaining and restoring music education in America’s public schools. Over the years, Foreigner has partnered with over 600 music programs.

Thunder Valley and Foreigner will also each be donating $500 to Rocklin High School’s music program.

“Thunder Valley is honored to support local music education and is thrilled to welcome the Rocklin High School choir to our Outdoor Amphitheater,” said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. “We anticipate a wonderful evening under the stars for Foreigner’s much-anticipated concert.”

WHEN: Friday, June 14

7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Outdoor Amphitheatre

1200 Athens Avenue

Lincoln, CA 95648

