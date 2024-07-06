Superintendent Message for Roseville Joint Union High School District

Roseville, Calif. – July offers a month of rest, vacations, seasonal jobs, and preparation for the upcoming school year.

Continuous Support During Breaks

There are a few things I want to share that will always be in place, even during school breaks.

● See Something, Say Something: In case of a crisis or urgent situation, the “See Something, Say Something” link is available on every school website. This allows for anonymous reporting of school vandalism, threats, or any concerns about our students.

● Care Solace: If your child needs support, we provide an online resource with a live, 24/7 concierge line to help families find local mental health programs and counseling services. Care Solace navigates the mental health care system on your behalf to secure timely appointments with the best possible care. Additionally, the National 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline offers 24/7 support by dialing 9-8-8.

As I begin my fourth year as superintendent, I am particularly excited about this school year for several reasons:

Student Learning Opportunities: With our newly approved Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) and positive working relationship with Sierra College, RJUHSD will continue to offer relevant and engaging learning opportunities for students. For the upcoming school year, students will have access to 30 Dual Enrollment courses across the district, various Career Technical Education pathways, and student internships. Leadership Role: I have initiated my two-year elected term as the president of the California Interscholastic Federation Executive Committee and Federated Council, the governing body for high school sports in California. With over half of our students participating in athletics or visual and performing arts (VAPA), these activities provide opportunities to belong, connect, and compete in educational experiences beyond the classroom. Culture of Care: I am continually impressed with our Culture of Care at RJUHSD. We function as a big family that supports and cares for one another, encouraging both students and colleagues while upholding high educational standards.

I look forward to welcoming all our students back in August. Our schools will once again become the bustling center of our school communities, with students engaging in academic and extracurricular activities, and many memories to be made.

Sincerely,

John Becker

Superintendent

Roseville Joint Union High School