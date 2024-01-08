New possibilities and opportunities

Roseville, Calif.- Welcome back from the holidays and welcome to the dawn of 2024! Today, we find ourselves standing at the threshold of new possibilities and opportunities. I trust that the holiday season brought joy and rejuvenation to students, staff and their families across the district.

In the spirit of continuous growth and achievement, our goals for this year remain unwavering – to foster student success both within and beyond the classroom, igniting a passion for lifelong learning and celebrating every achievement, big or small, with our students. As we embark on the new semester, here are some important updates and reminders for the rest of the school year:

Enrollment for 2024-2025 Freshmen

Enrollment for incoming freshmen is well underway! For parents and guardians, initiating the enrollment process early ensures a smooth transition for your student into their freshman year. Visit our dedicated enrollment page for more information, and don’t forget to check with your child’s school regarding class registration for returning students:

Celebrating RJUHSD Athletes

Let’s rally behind our RJUHSD athletes this season! Winter sports, including soccer, wrestling and basketball, are in full swing. Take a glance at your school site’s calendar, mark the dates and make plans to attend a game or match. Your support means the world to our student-athletes!

Student Resource Officers (SROs)

Ensuring a safe and supportive environment for our students is paramount. We are fortunate to have seven dedicated Student Resource Officers (SROs) on each campus five days a week. Each officer is assigned to a specific campus, offering guidance and maintaining a secure atmosphere. We’re thankful for our close partnership with the Roseville Police Department and the big-hearted officers who keep our students safe and motivated throughout the year.

Board of Education Vacancy

Are you passionate about education and eager to contribute to the leadership and governance of RJUHSD? If so, the opportunity to serve on the Board of Education awaits! Whether you’re a dedicated community member, a parent deeply invested in your child’s education, or a professional with a passion for shaping educational policies, this is your chance to make a meaningful impact.

The RJUHSD board welcomes individuals committed to advancing the district’s mission and ensuring the best possible educational experience for all students. Seize the opportunity to contribute to the future of education in our community by exploring the application process today! The Board intends to appoint a highly qualified candidate, with consideration given to a candidate who resides in District 3 (Woodcreek, Blue Oaks and a portion of Central Roseville) and District 1 (Morgan Creek, Dry Creek and Antelope) Click here for details.

As we step into 2024, let us carry forward the spirit of collaboration, dedication, and enthusiasm that defines our educational community. Together, we will make this year a testament to the unwavering pursuit of excellence within the RJUHSD family.

Here’s to a fantastic year of learning, growth and shared achievements!

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent