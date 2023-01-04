Tips and Reminder for the New Semester

Roseville, Calif.- Hello, 2023! What a gift it is to have a fresh year and a clean slate. I hope students, staff and their families throughout the district were able to savor their holiday season and spend time on what matters most.

My hope for this year is to maintain a focus on student growth and success both inside and outside the classroom and to ignite a love for learning in all students as we tackle a new year. I know our teachers and staff are deeply dedicated, and I hope to see continued inspiration as they help students reach their full potential and create campuses that offer truly memorable educational experiences for each student.

Tips & Reminders

As we get the semester started, here are some useful tips and reminders for everyone.

● Enrollment for incoming 2023-2024 freshmen is already underway! If you need to enroll your student for their freshman year, we encourage you to visit this page and get started early. Please check with your child’s school for class registration for returning students.

● Let’s cheer on our RJUHSD athletes this season! Check your school site’s calendar and make plans to attend a game or match for winter sports, which includes soccer, wrestling and basketball.

● Please join us in welcoming two new board members: Marla Franz and Ludmila Karkov. With all five trustee areas filled, our board is looking forward to beginning a new governance calendar.

● We are fortunate to have seven student resource officers (SROs) on campus five days a week. Each SRO has a dedicated campus and is on site to ensure safety and offer guidance to students.

I am so proud of our district and its accomplishments in all aspects of student life, and I am confident that 2023 will be one of our best years yet.

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent