Roseville, Calif. As college acceptances roll in and students decide their next big life move, another career path lies in CTE.

CTE has been helping some of our students with that big question: What comes next? Sarah is a student in Roseville Pathways’ CTE course Sports Medicine 1 and she wants to become a physical therapist. Through her course pathway, she’s seen how CTE prepares students for post-high school.

Hands-on experience

“I feel like a CTE course allows you to be hands-on. You get to experience work in the field you might actually want to do after high school,” says Sarah.

“In a normal class, like history, it’s really hard to think about where you want to go after high school because you don’t know what it’ll be like. It’s scary and unknown, but the CTE classes make it feel less scary when I leave high school.”

Career path

Jakobe has also chosen the CTE and Dual Enrollment route to help put him on a career path with job placement and internships. You can find Jakobe tinkering away in Auto Shop 3 with a goal to work at Mercedes-Benz.

“Right now, I’m doing an internship with Mercedes and my plan is to get hired by them and continue my career there,” says Jakobe.

“For me, this course jump started my career and got me a step closer to my dream, which is being a career-long staff member of Mercedes. [Without CTE] I wouldn’t have had my internship and it would have taken me many more years of experience before beginning my career.”

What I love most about this time of year is hearing the excitement from our students when they’ve discovered their next big step. As the school year winds down, these are the stories that remind those in education why we do what we do. Your students are our purpose. Thank you for being our partner along the journey.

John Becker, Superintendent RJUHSD