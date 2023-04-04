Roseville Joint Union High School District Superintendent’s April Message

Roseville, Calif.- As you may have noticed, life is busy and full at all of our RJUHSD campuses. Students are scurrying across quads with arms full of posters, lacrosse sticks, sports bags, clarinets and book bags. Our students are leading demanding lives and I am so proud to witness the genuine enjoyment and spectacular time management these young adults demonstrate everyday. In fact, I am most proud of how involved our students remain in their school communities.

Every campus is like its own small town and each student plays a special part in making their community a better place. One example is their ongoing passion for Take Down Tobacco, a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and encourage students to speak out against it. Our students take action in their school communities to reduce tobacco use through collaborative projects, open discussions and advocacy, transferable skills we hope they’ll use to tackle any issue that affects their school, community or state in the future. Today, our students and staff envision a future as the first tobacco-free generation.

The future for these students looks bright, especially as many begin to receive their college acceptances. Whether our students choose a local community college, a four-year institution, trade schools, apprenticeships or military service, we are confident that their contributions to our society will be many. Congratulations to all of our students who are about to select and prepare for the next phase of their lives!

For some students, the next phase may even include summer school at campuses throughout our district, an opportunity to enrich, enhance and improve their academic journey. We also have an 18-day Credit Recovery Summer School Program for students that runs June 12 through July 7, 2023 at Antelope, Granite Bay, Oakmont, Pathways, Roseville, West Park and Woodcreek high schools.

With all that talk of summer, I would be remiss to not mention the magic of the spring season. As our students and staff enjoy some relaxing time with family and friends during spring break, we’re looking forward to welcoming them back for the homestretch of the 2022-2023 school year. As a parent has been often known to say, “Wow, time sure does go by fast.” I hope you enjoy this season of rest and renewal with those who bring you the most joy.