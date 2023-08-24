Mortgage interest rates continue upward march

Good morning, Roseville! I hope you’re drinking some strong coffee because we need to have a little real estate heart-to-heart.

Mortgage interest rates are continuing their upward march, and it’s time to wake up and smell the urgency for anyone even considering a home purchase. Rates jumped to over 6% this year and are poised to climb higher in 2023. Ouch!

These creeping rates mean purchasing power is slipping away by the day. To put it bluntly, your dream house is getting more and more expensive the longer you wait. Don’t get lulled into complacency by memories of crazy-low rates. That ship has sailed. It’s time to get motivated and take action!

Locking in a rate, even if not the rock bottom deals of 2021, could still save you hundreds per month compared to where they’re headed. Pretty good incentive to get your rear in gear.

Our experienced agents know how to competitively bid and win in Sacramento’s fierce market. As rates rise, having a strategic partner becomes even more critical.

So quit dragging your feet before you get left behind! Let’s connect and start the home-buying dance today.

Let’s wake up Roseville- the time to buy is NOW!

