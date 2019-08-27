Beatles fans thrilled for Thunder Valley show

Lincoln, CA- Barring circumstance, for any serious music fan, when one of The Beatles decides to play a show a few blocks away, attendance feels obligatory.

Nearly a mind-blowing 60 years since the formation of the generation-changing Beatles, the two surviving members continue to thrill fans with timeless songs and tireless performances.

One of those Beatles, Ringo Starr and His All Star Band, a morphing collection of incredible musicians over the years celebrate a remarkable 30th Anniversary. The acclaimed show touches down August 30 in Lincoln, CA at Thunder Valley Casino. Join us for an evening of fun!

Fans should expect an all star treatment of songs, musicianship and a healthy dose of peace and love.

Ringo’s All Star Band

Steve Lukather – Guitarist from Toto

Gregg Rolie – Santana, Journey

Colin Hay- Men at Work

Hamish Stuart – Average White Band

Gregg Bissonette – David Lee Roth band

Warren Ham – Kansas, Toto, Franki Vallie and Four Seasons, Donna Summer and more!

Can’t wait? Check out a few currently spinning Ringo tracks on our playlist, Listen Up!

Check out Thunder Valley Concert Schedule and Tickets