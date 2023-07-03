Anticipation and excitement for what’s ahead

Roseville, Calif.- In July, as families indulge in the leisurely days of summer vacations and eagerly anticipate the iconic 4th of July parade down Vernon Street, RJUHSD continues to experience a surge of activity. In between downtime and family time, our students are already gearing up for fall sports, attending student leadership retreats and band practice to stay sharp for the 2023-24 school year. We even have nearly 1,900 students enrolled in summer school programs to encourage their academic growth and progress toward graduation. But that isn’t the only progress you’ll see throughout the district this summer.

Since Roseville High School opened in 1912, RJUHSD began to grow in enrollment and square footage – and we haven’t slowed down yet. In fact, to accommodate this growth and provide optimal support, our district has initiated the construction of a new district office building on Cirby Way. The project is set to be completed by February 2025, marking an exciting milestone in our ongoing development and progress.

Guide to Holiday Fun!

Gathering spaces

You might have even noticed some additional development happening at your own student’s school this summer. By August 2023, new snack bar buildings will open at five of our comprehensive high schools, just in time to support surging sports crowds under the Friday night lights. Antelope, Granite Bay, Oakmont, Roseville and Woodcreek high schools will all soon enjoy these new snack hubs, creating state-of-the-art spaces to gather with friends, grab your favorite halftime grub and indulge in the sense of community we create when students, athletes and families come together.

July will also mark the completion of several other construction projects that aim to enhance the high school experience of our students and staff. Oakmont’s tennis courts, Roseville’s band building and West Park’s classroom buildings, multi-purpose room, pool and tennis courts will all be ready to welcome students by the first day of the new school year, August 10, 2023. We can’t wait to break in these new facilities together!

As you enjoy the rest of the dog days of summer, we hope your excitement is building for what the new school year will bring!

John Becker, Superintendent RJUHSD