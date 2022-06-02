Retirement and repairs as students break for summer fun

Roseville, Calif.- The parking lots at each of our school sites look emptier than normal. After all, it is summer!

But what you may not see is the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep our schools well kept and ready for fall. Each summer and during most holiday breaks, RCSD staff prepare for students’ return on August 11, 2022. This means classroom cleaning, software updates, hiring of new staff members and Maintenance and Facilities Department projects galore.

New Westbrook Elementary & School Repairs

Our largest project this summer is the construction of our newest school, Westbrook Elementary. Soon, you’ll see this site going vertical with classrooms and buildings, starting to take the shape of an actual school.

But that’s not all! Our Maintenance and Facilities Department will also be spending these summer months tackling the addition of five portable classrooms to Chilton Middle School; roofing replacement at Buljan Middle School and Crestmont Elementary; flooring replacements at Buljan, Cooley and Eich Middle Schools; dry rot and concrete repairs at multiple schools; and HVAC repairs and preventative maintenance at all schools.

The safety and cleanliness of our facilities is a top priority for us. Excellence in education begins with our ability to provide safe and welcoming spaces for our students and staff.

Karen Quinlan retiring

Another leading priority for RCSD has always been to staff our schools with the highest qualified educators and administrators. An inspiring example of this has been our beloved Cirby Elementary principal, Karen Quinlan. Karen is retiring after 40 years in public education, dedicating 27 of those years to RCSD. She returned to Cirby as principal in 2010, where she once taught for 9 years, and dedicated herself to the success of students, families, staff and the Cirby community.

Karen is a rare leader who encourages by example and mutual respect; an inspiration to her staff by demonstrating professionalism, kindness and a true commitment to every child’s success emotionally and academically. Karen, thank you for your years of service and for touching the lives of thousands of students. You will be missed!

See you in August

As we say goodbye to staff who have begun retirement, we look forward to welcoming a new class of educators and administrators before the school year begins. I can’t wait for you to meet them and for RCSD to kick off another school year with enthusiastic, qualified and big hearted staff members. See you in August!

Derk Garcia

Superintendent Roseville City School District