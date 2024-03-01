Roseville City School District March 2024

Roseville, Calif.- We are gearing up for what is sure to be a bustling spring on campuses and throughout our RCSD communities! As we make our way through the second half of the school year, I wanted to share some updates from across our district.

In late February, the Placer County Committee on School District Organization approved the RCSD map and election sequencing as part of our 2023 Board of Education districting process. Previously, members of RCSD’s Board of Education were elected in at-large elections. At-large elections are those in which all the voters of the entire jurisdiction elect all the members to the governing board. Under a by-trustee-area election system (which we now fall under), RCSD is divided into five geographic areas and a board member residing in each area is elected by the registered voters who live in that area. This process is important because the demographics of geographic areas within our city can change considerably over time. The intent of trustee areas is to encourage fair representation of those we serve, allowing residents to elect representatives who reflect their interests, needs and values.

Trustee areas map

Thanks to this vital input from families, staff, and community members, we developed our final map in which two of the trustee areas will go into effect in the November 2024 election. The last three trustee areas will go into effect in the November 2026 election. For more details and a view of the final district map, visit rcsdk8.org/districting-2023.

Golf Tournament at Sierra View

As the spring sun inches across our blacktops, I’m thrilled to see my calendar fill up with activities such as the Roseville City School District Foundation’s 3rd Annual Foundation Golf Tournament on May 13 at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville! This is an event for golfers and district supporters of all levels, whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out. You’ll have the chance to test your skills on the course, enjoy friendly competition with other golfers, and have a great time with friends and colleagues. In addition to a fun day of golf, the tournament offers prizes and giveaways, including raffles and contests. Whether you’re putting solo or bringing your whole team, learn more and register here: rcsdfoundation.org/events.

Between the districting process and the RCSDF Golf Tournament, you can see how vital your participation is to the whole of our success as a district. In fact, family participation in a child’s education experience is the single biggest factor in determining their success in school. For this, we are abundantly grateful for your support. Thank you for being our partner in education.

Happy spring!

Derk Garcia, RCSD Superintendent