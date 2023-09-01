Roseville City School District September 2023

Roseville, Calif.- As September unfolds, school morning routines are gradually becoming more familiar and routine for our RCSD Champions. Kindergartners are enjoying smoother drop-offs while our middle schoolers can now recall with ease the location of each of their classes while they learn how to manage their time during the passing period. Resilience and time management: These are just a couple skills our students learn through consistent practice and attendance. Consistency is key!

While school may be filled with textbooks, curriculum and a whole lot of academic learning, RCSD is just as focused on the day-to-day growth of your child – the kind of growth that helps them develop into confident, independent and kind learners. This is why we say Every Day Matters. Did you know that absenteeism in the first thirty days of school can predict poor attendance throughout the school year? Half the students who miss 2-4 days in September go on to miss nearly a month of school. Help keep your child’s attendance consistent by learning more about how Every Day Matters.

Drop-off and pickup

As you help your child arrive at school on time each day, we know traffic flow changes during drop-off and pickup can be a challenge. This year, we want to remind all drivers to keep their phones down and heads up. Ensuring the safety of our campus is a shared responsibility and the well-being of every student and staff member is paramount. Help us maintain school safety by adhering to your school site’s visitor and volunteer guidelines, exercising caution while driving in parking areas and quickly reporting any unusual or concerning behavior to a teacher or school official. We’re in this together!

Instructional Assistants wanted

If you’re looking for a way to be a greater part of our district and school community, we’re looking for you too! We’re looking for Instructional Assistants to round out the classroom, providing support and assistance to teachers and students. We’re also on the hunt for substitute teachers, coaches and more! Lend a helping hand by applying today.

As September unfolds, our consistent routines will soon become synonymous with accomplishment for our students. Let’s remain steadfast in our commitment to attendance, safety and the unwavering pursuit of excellence. Here’s to a year of growth, learning and shared dedication!

Derk Garcia, RCSD Superintendent