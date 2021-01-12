Raley’s non-profit sets new record with increase

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Raley’s Food For Families Annual Holiday Drive raised over $3 million throughout the 2020 holiday season, the largest amount ever donated in the organization’s 35 years of hosting the event. The donations, which came from customers in-store and online between November 2 and December 31, will provide more than three million meals for those suffering from food insecurity in northern California and Nevada.

“The generosity we have seen this past year within the communities we serve is incredible,” said Becca Whitman, Executive Director of Raley’s Food For Families. “It is no secret that 2020 was an especially difficult year, so we cannot thank our customers enough for their outpouring of support to help their neighbors in need during even the toughest of times. They are the ones who truly deserve the recognition.”

Raley’s Food For Families works every day to alleviate hunger locally by partnering with 12 regional food banks across the company’s footprint in northern California and Nevada. This year’s Annual Holiday Drive was especially important because these partners, which typically serve 1.4 million food insecure individuals each month, saw an increase of an average of 95% in those using their services in 2020.

Although this year’s Annual Holiday Drive has ended, Raley’s accepts donations year-round at check stand pin pads at all store locations and online to support Food For Families. Donations stay local to aid the communities in which they were made, and Raley’s covers all administrative costs for Food For Families, ensuring one hundred percent of donations benefit food bank partners and those in need.

To learn more about Raley’s Food For Families or to donate, visit raleys.com/foodforfamilies.