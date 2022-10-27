November 12 & 13 at Roseville Sports Center

Roseville, Calif.- After a two year absence, the Pioneer Quilters Guild Quilt Show and Sale is back in Roseville! We offer handcrafted completed quilts for sale from local artisans and a premier boutique for other handcrafted items perfect for your holiday shopping.

Enjoy an amazing quilt show of hundreds of quilts from some of the most talented quilt artists in our area. Shop our vendor mall. Stay awhile and enjoy a vendor provided lunch. pioneerquiltersguild.org

Pioneer Quilters Guild Quilt Show and Sale

November 12-13, 2022

Roseville Sports Center

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Roseville, CA 95747

Quilt Show

Vendors

Boutique

Quilts for Sale

Raffle Baskets

door Prizes

Lunch Available

Quick Go Info

Saturday, November 12, 2022 (10 am – 5 pm)

Sunday, November 13, 2022 (10 am – 4 pm

Admission $8

(Children 12 and under are FREE)

2022 Opportunity Quilt: Raffle tickets are available for $1

Pioneer Quilters Guild

The Pioneer Quilters Guild is a non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and knowledge of quilting techniques, patterns and the history of quilt making. We meet monthly, eleven months a year. Learn more at pioneerquiltersguild.org