Roseville, Calif.- For three days, August 11- 13th, the Roseville Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival will occur live in person at the NEW Roebbelen Center @ The Grounds in Roseville. This super new facility is located at 700 Event Center Dr in Roseville / (formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds).

Come join our HUGE 2nd Annual event / the “Farmer’s Market for all things Quilting, Sewing, Needlework and Crafts” related. Replenish all those supplies you’ve used and see, try and buy the latest from the countries very best vendors.

Roseville Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival

Aug. 11- 13, 2022

@ The Grounds Roseville

