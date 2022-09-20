Autumn and Halloween fun at local pumpkin patches and beyond
Roseville, Calif. – Pumpkin Patches in Roseville, South Placer County and beyond. To quote the character Linus from Charlie Brown, “There are three things that I’ve learned never discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” Electing your favorite pumpkin may not be a simple task, but unlike politics, there’s plenty of perfect candidates to choose from.
In addition to neighborhood markets and the traditional locations of Apple Hill and Bishop’s, there’s always an October surprise right around the corner. Here’s a quick list of area pumpkin patches. Let us know if we’ve missed any good ones!
Pumpkin Patches
Green Acres Nursery
901 Galleria Blvd
Roseville, CA
Fowler Ranch
Sierra College Blvd and Hwy 193 Intersection
Lincoln, CA
The Flower Farm
4150 Auburn-Folsom Rd.
Loomis, CA
(CLOSED for 2022): Strickler Monster Farms
3825 Fruitvale Rd
Lincoln, CA
Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Patch
6950 Cavitt Stallman Rd
Granite Bay, CA
Zittel Farms
6781 Oak Ave
Folsom, CA
Bishops Pumpkin Patch
1415 Pumpkin Ln
Wheatland, CA
Pumpkin Acres – Perry’s Garden
3101 El Centro Road
Sacramento, CA
