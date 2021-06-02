Roseville, CA- Placer County’s local hazard mitigation draft plan is now live on its website and the county is seeking community feedback to the plan update.

The plan, a partnership with cities and special districts, assesses the risk of floods, drought, wildfires, severe weather, and other natural hazards of concern to the county. While hazards are not always preventable, a hazard mitigation plan establishes the foundation for a long-term community strategy to reduce disaster losses, while also making Federal Emergency Management Agency resources available upon plan approval.

FEMA-approved hazard mitigation

A FEMA-approved hazard mitigation plan allows agencies to apply for pre- and post-disaster mitigation grant funding. It can also increase community ratings used for the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, which can result in lower flood insurance premiums through the program.

A Public Review Draft of the 2021 LHMP update is available online on the plan website. It is also available in print at the Granite Bay, Rocklin, Auburn, Kings Beach and Tahoe City libraries. Comments to the plan can be emailed to Jeanine.foster@fostermorrison.com.

Public invited

Placer County is requesting attendance and participation from the general public at the upcoming virtual public and planning committee meetings on the draft hazard mitigation plan.

Planning committee virtual meeting

June 9, 2021 (Wednesday), Public Meeting #2 (6:00pm – 7:30pm)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89060610642?pwd=OXB6UUZoVmhIbm9SMk9OZVRSamdtdz09

Meeting ID: 890 6061 0642

Passcode: 486945

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kQqrYVSLx

June 10, 2021 (Thursday) HMPC Meeting #5 (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85379203728?pwd=aTdvek85cmNvQmt3cyt6ZG10cmI2UT09

Meeting ID: 853 7920 3728

Passcode: 109274

Interested residents can find more information by visiting the LHMP webpage at https://www.placer.ca.gov/1381/Local-Hazard-Mitigation-Plan