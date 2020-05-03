Opportunity to weigh in on budget allocation

AUBURN, Calif. – Budget discussions are prompting the Placer County Board of Supervisors to change the time of its regularly scheduled public meeting on May 5 to begin at 12:30 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. to encourage community participation.

In addition to the standard meeting items, supervisors will hear a special presentation on department budgets for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2020. The budget discussion portion of the meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and residents are encouraged to join the meeting remotely through the county website.

“We always encourage public participation, but next week we want to make sure our residents have the opportunity to weigh in on how Placer should allocate its budget,” said Board Chair Bonnie Gore. “We value feedback from our community as this is one of the most important actions our board takes every year, ensuring we are fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars.”

Placer County board chambers remain closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents may provide public comment through the following methods:

Call 530-886-1800 anytime prior to 11:30 a.m. on May 5 to leave a contact name, phone number and agenda item of interest. Residents will be called back during the meeting when the agenda item comes before the board for consideration.

Call 530-886-1800 to queue for verbal public comment during the meeting. Public comment will be opened for each item in the order it is listed on the agenda.

Email comments to the Clerk of the Board at mwood@placer.ca.gov, submit via this link or mail comments to the county, Attn: Clerk of the Board, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn, CA 95603. Comments received by 11:30 a.m. on May 5 will be provided to the board members electronically and placed on the website for public review. Emailed and mailed comments are not read aloud during the meeting.



Beginning May 5, the county will provide access to board proceedings using Zoom, a video/call conferencing software, in addition to the traditional live-stream video on the county’s website. You may call to listen toll free at 877-853-5247 using the conference ID 961 6519 4347, or join via the web for view-only participation at https://zoom.us/j/96165194347.