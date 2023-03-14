Draft EIR cites “significant and unavoidable” impacts

Roseville, Calif. – Panattoni Development Company, a large, privately held real estate development company seeks to develop an industrial park on 241 acres of City owned property on Philip Rd. The project is projected to bring a total of 15 buildings spread out over nearly 2.5 million square feet. The industrial park is also anticipated to provide under 2,000 jobs at buildout.

A website for residents to get involved due to impacts that are “significant and unavoidable”, as stated in the Draft Environmental Impact Report has been started at rosevilleindustrialparkinfo.com

Growth region

The western edge of Roseville has seen explosive growth of suburban sprawl over the past few years. Over 6,000 new residents flocked to this portion of Roseville during the pandemic, according to a recent Roseville State of the City address. Growth in this part of the city continues to this day.

Bucking migration trends, this portion of California remains an attractive location for both residential and business growth. Relative affordability for housing, an educated and diverse workforce, low crime, great weather and central location continue to attract new residents from California, the U.S. and abroad.

Neighborhoods toward western edge of Roseville

Draft EIR

The draft EIR states that some impacts can be lessened through mitigation while others are “significant and unavoidable impacts.” Project alternatives range from modified development to no development at all. Below are the significant and unavoidable impacts as listed.

Impacts: “Significant and unavoidable”

Transportation and Circulation

Vehicle Miles Traveled Per Service Population (project and cumulative); Conflict with Adopted Policies, Plans, or Programs Regarding Pedestrian Facilities (project); and Conflict with Adopted Policies, Plans, or Programs Regarding Transit Facilities (project)

Air Quality

Construction Emissions (cumulative); Long-term Operational Emissions (cumulative); and Toxic Air Contaminants (cumulative)

Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Climate Change

Generate Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Either Directly or Indirectly, That May Have a Significant Impact on the Environment (project and cumulative); and Conflict with an Applicable Plan, Policy, or Regulation Adopted for the Purpose of Reducing the Emissions of Greenhouse Gases (project and cumulative)

Noise and Vibration

Exposure of Existing Sensitive Receptors to Excessive Traffic Noise Levels (project); and Stationary and Transportation (cumulative)

Aesthetics

Visual Character and Quality (cumulative); and Light and Glare (cumulative)

Protecting quality of life

Growth of any region regularly brings both prosperity and new challenges. Jobs, housing, businesses and more revenue for city coffers helps spur growth and opportunity, while increased traffic, pollution and noise can alter residents’ the quality of life.

Residents can share their views with the City of Roseville by the March 20th deadline below. To learn more about the concerns of this project visit www.rosevilleindustrialparkinfo.com

Let Your Voice Be Heard

Written comments (including via email) on the Draft EIR’s accuracy and completeness may be submitted to the City and must be received by 5:00 p.m. on March 20, 2023. Written comments should be addressed to: Shelby Maples, Associate Planner, City of Roseville Development Services – Planning, 311 Vernon Street, Roseville, CA 95678; or via email to [email protected].

