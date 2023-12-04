Elves are working extended hours this holiday season

Portable North Pole is celebrating its 16th holiday season! This year, Santa’s videos and calls are more personalized than ever before, with over 100 message themes to choose from.

The world’s number one Santa app has added brand-new messages and even more customizable features, including a series of five bedtime stories.

Once again this year, Portable North Pole (PNP) is bringing the magic of Christmas to homes all over the world. This season, customers can select personalized videos and calls from Santa, choose from over 100 message themes, and enjoy new free-trial videos for people of all ages! What’s more, to truly highlight the magic of the holidays, PNP is also launching Premium features, including a special video that can be dedicated to more than one child, a call option during certain videos, personalized interactive gift tags, and educational games.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be entering our 16th season of delivering messages from Santa via the Portable North Pole website and mobile app,” says Alexandre Bérard, CEO of UGroupMedia Inc, the company behind PNP.

PNP allows parents to schedule a call from Santa and, using the Reaction Recorder, immortalize the wonder on their children’s faces when Santa speaks to them directly in a custom holiday message. To personalize each video or call, parents can add photos of their child, the correct pronunciation of their first name, their age, and what they want for Christmas. They can even indicate whether their child has been naughty or nice and praise them for good behavior. Before or after Christmas Eve, kids can create interactive choose-your-own-adventure videos, participate in an elf dance challenge, or learn to sing with Mrs. Claus, to name just a few of PNP’s fully customizable activities.

New for 2023!

Three limited-time free-trial videos and 20 Premium video and call scenarios.

Option to stream your videos on the big screen using Chromecast or AirPlay.

Privileged access to customer service for Premium customers.

An interactive feature in the Christmas Eve video.

New special family scenarios that can be personalized with up to four names and messages.

A series of five personalized bedtime stories.

A personalized interactive gift tag to print out for each of your loved ones: scan the tag’s QR code to see Santa drop off a gift under your tree!

In addition, PNP has partnered with more than 25 leading children’s hospitals around the world as part of its Children’s Hospital Program, which donates up to 5 percent of online sales to participating institutions. Partners include Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick (Australie), Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation in Alberta (Canada), and Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Manchester (United Kingdom).

Known as the number one Santa app on the App Store and Google Play, Portable North Pole has over 21 million downloads around the globe and over 281 million personalized video views. Discover the magic of PNP at https://www.portablenorthpole.com/

