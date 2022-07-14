Keeping the spirit of the Placerville Bell Tower Beerfest Alive
Placerville, Calif.- This Saturday, July 16th, the City of Placerville will host the inaugural Motherlode Beer & Music Festival.
Produced by Kilt & Cork Events in association with Arts & Culture El Dorado, get ready for some classic summer fun with world class artists, frosty cold brews, palate-pleasing wines and plenty of energetic live music. The concert portion of the event is FREE for everyone!
Music
Malina Moye’s will headline The Motherlode Beer & Music Festival and bring her unique guitar brand of rock n’ soul to Placerville. Also performing this Saturday, Gold Souls will throw down some funk, as Rainey and the Dippin’ Sauce brings some chill vibes, and ShirlJam will have you on the dance floor.
Join us this Saturday as we truck on over to Placerville where The Belltower Brewfest spirit remains alive and well on Main Street Placerville. Come experience the beer, but enjoy the blues flavored music, food, crafters, wine and of course the jewel of a location that is North Main St in Placerville!
Tickets
The concert portion of the event is FREE for everyone! The Grand Tasting from 3pm – 6pm is $34 online, $39 the day of the event, just half of what it used to be!
Motherlode Beer & Music Festival
July 16, 2022
3:00- 9:00 pm
Main Street.
Placerville, Calif.
Directions
Breweries
- Solid Ground
- Field Number 15
- Fort Rock Brewery
- Claimstake Brewing
- Hwy 50 Brewery
- Hungry Pecker
- Firestone Walker Brewing Company
- Barmhaus Brewery
- Alaro Craft Brewery
- Original Pattern Brewing
Wineries n’ more
- Myka Estates
- Toogood Estate Winery
- Mediterranean Vineyards
- Bookshelf Wines
- 1850 Cellars
- Crystal Basin Cellars