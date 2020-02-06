Sports, entertainment and concerts
Roseville, CA- Placer Valley Event Center gears up for its grand opening on February 13, 2020. The long awaited and venue is welcome addition to Placer County’s burgeoning sports tourism, business and entertainment scene. Stay tuned as we bring you the Placer Valley Event Center Schedule of events.
The Placer Valley Event Center includes over 150,000 square feet of indoor space, with up to up to 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts. Meetings to accommodate up to 5,000 under 35 ft ceilings and a 10,000 square foot lobby with flexible gathering space.
Placer Valley Event Center Schedule
- Feb 13- Grand Opening with 2 shows from Light Balance
- March 14- Tommy Apostolos Fund Dinner
- March 21 & 22- Edge of Spring Fantasy Fair
- April 18- Roseville Home & Garden Show
Stay tuned!
Placer Valley Event Center
700 Event Center Drive
Roseville, CA 95678