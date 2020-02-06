Sports, entertainment and concerts

Roseville, CA- Placer Valley Event Center gears up for its grand opening on February 13, 2020. The long awaited and venue is welcome addition to Placer County’s burgeoning sports tourism, business and entertainment scene. Stay tuned as we bring you the Placer Valley Event Center Schedule of events.

The Placer Valley Event Center includes over 150,000 square feet of indoor space, with up to up to 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts. Meetings to accommodate up to 5,000 under 35 ft ceilings and a 10,000 square foot lobby with flexible gathering space.

Placer Valley Event Center Schedule

Stay tuned!

Placer Valley Event Center

700 Event Center Drive

Roseville, CA 95678