Roseville, Calif.- Placer Valley business summit returns this October to Bayside Church in west Roseville.

Billed as an opportunity to connect and collaborate, the annual event includes a business trade show, informational sessions, guest speakers, happy hour, and a meet and greet opportunity with our keynote speaker.

Opening Keynote

Professor Margaret O’Mara, the Scott and Dorothy Bullitt Professor of American History at the University of Washington. Margaret is a leading historian of Silicon Valley and the author of two acclaimed books about the modern American technology industry

Lunch Keynote

Warner Thomas – President and CEO at Sutter Health. Thomas leads more than 53,000 employees, 12,000 physicians and 2,000 advance practice clinicians

Closing Keynote

Summer Sanders is a Roseville native and winner of multiple Olympic Gold medals and nine NCAA championships. She has since developed a successful career in television.

Placer Valley 2023

Oct 6, 2023

Bayside Church

10000 Alantown Dr.

Roseville, Calif.