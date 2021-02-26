Deadline to apply for one-year term is May 7

Roseville, CA- The Superior Court of California, County of Placer is seeking applications from Placer County citizens interested in an opportunity to serve on the 2021-2022 Grand Jury. The Grand Jury’s one-year term begins on July 1, 2021 and ends on June 30, 2022.

In order to meet the minimum qualifications for service on the Grand Jury, applicants must be United States citizens who are 18 years of age or older and must reside in Placer County for a minimum of one year immediately prior to becoming a grand juror. Service on the Grand Jury requires a substantial investment of time, usually 40-50 hours per month.

Workings of the Grand Jury

For those interested in obtaining more information, the current Grand Jury will be hosting a couple of meet and greet sessions to discuss the workings of the Grand Jury on:

March 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. via Zoom only.

April 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Grand Jury’s Office, 11532 B Avenue in Auburn, or via Zoom for those who choose to attend virtually.

For more information regarding the meet and greet sessions, please contact the Grand Jury at (530) 886-5200 or via email at info@placergrandjury.org. Additional information and applications for Grand Jury service are available by contacting the Court Executive Office at (916) 408-6186.

(Application Deadline: Friday, May 7, 2021)

