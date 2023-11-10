Available on Veterans Day, proof of military service required

Roseville, Calif. – On Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023 Placer SPCA would like to thank our veterans and those currently serving in the military. In appreciation of their service, Placer SPCA will waive all fees for veterans and military personnel for any animal that is available for adoption on Veterans Day (some exclusions may apply).

Proof of military service will be required and adoption fees will be waived on Veterans Day only during Placer SPCA’s open hours of 11:00am to 4:00pm for those who have served or are actively serving in the military. Placer SPCA’s Adoption & Education Center is located at 200 Tahoe Avenue in Roseville.

Appointments can be made in advance by visiting our website at placerspca.org or by calling (916) 782-7722, ext. “0” (walk-in accommodations will also be made for our veteran and military visitors).

To see the animals available for adoption who are seeking loving forever homes, please visit: https://placerspca.org/adopt-home/.

