Joins BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” National Adoption Event

Roseville, Calif. – BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is prompting a national call for adoption once again this spring with its “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event through May 15.

Placer SPCA is participating along with more than 410 shelters in 43 states. To help deserving shelter pets find loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees of $50 or less per cat or dog during each nationwide event.

At Capcity

Placer SPCA is currently at capacity and is waiving adoption fees for all available companion animals now through May 15th. Interested adopters can find more details online at placerspca.org.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing a capacity crisis and need your help now. Adoptions have slowed while a surge in owner surrenders due to families facing economic and housing challenges has left tens of thousands of highly adoptable pets desperate to find homes,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our Spring National ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates lifesaving space to help another pet in need.”

“Placer SPCA is grateful for the opportunity to participate in BISSEL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter event. Our shelter is full and we encourage our community to consider adoption as their first option.” Leilani Fratis, CEO of Placer SPCA

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. This lifesaving event began in 2016 with a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption. More than 226, 000 pets have found loving homes since its inception. “Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with 742 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and Placer SPCA urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating visit placerspca.org.

