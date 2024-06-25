Holiday can be frightening & dangerous for pets

Roseville, Calif. – Fourth of July celebrations can be terrifying for companion animals. The sounds of fireworks and festivities are not only frightening, they can be dangerous for your furry friends.

Placer SPCA would like to remind pet owners of the following tips to ensure a safe and fun holiday for all:

Beat the heat

Summer is in full swing and the heat can quickly become too much for your pets. It’s going to be very hot out this holiday weekend so while you celebrate make sure your pets stay cool inside or find a place where they can be in the shade. Exercise early in the morning to avoid the heat and limit afternoon outdoor activity. If you are out in the afternoon with your pet check the pavement by placing your hand on it for a full 10 seconds – if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them. Try a frozen toy to keep your pets cool and occupied and make sure they have plenty of fresh water to drink.

Celebrate safely.

Many tasty treats that humans enjoy during 4th of July festivities can be harmful to pets. Keep food and alcohol out of paw’s reach. Ask guests not to feed table scraps and provide safe treats for them to give instead. Keep pets away from fireworks and sparklers.

Keep your pets inside where it is quiet.

Loud noises startle animals. The crackle, pop, and boom of Independence Day fireworks can be especially scary to your pets. Dogs and cats that are fearful of loud noises may attempt to make an escape, potentially becoming disoriented and lost.

Keep your pets safe by creating a secure space indoors, especially in the evening and for several days before and after the holiday. You may choose to drown out the celebrations with low background noise such as a fan or calm music. Familiar toys and bedding or the scent of an article of clothing from your laundry may also help ease anxiety.

“We suggest that pets be kept in a quiet, familiar room in your home any time loud noises are nearby. Even a very mellow animal may panic and try to dart out the door if he or she is scared by fireworks booming.” Leilani Fratis, Placer SPCA CEO.

Make it possible to find your pet.

If your pet does get lost, a tag and microchip may make all the difference in getting them back home.

Make sure your tag and microchip information is up to date. Also, take a current photo of your pet (just in case).

If anxiety is severe, talk to your veterinarian.

Some pets may need a little extra help during this stressful time. Talk to your veterinarian about medications or products which may help.

After the festivities, be sure to check your yard for debris.

Even if you didn’t set off fireworks yourself, debris can make its way into your yard, where curious animals may pick it up to play with or eat.