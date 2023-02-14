Presentation at Funny Bones & Hollywood Tails Gala & Awards Night

Roseville, Calif. – Placer SPCA is seeking nominations for the 2023 Hero Awards, to be presented at Placer SPCA’s Funny Bones & Hollywood Tails Gala & Awards Night on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The event will be held at Sun City’s Timber Creek Ballroom in Roseville.

Every year, we honor people, animals, businesses and/or organizations that have gone above and beyond to demonstrate how strong the human-animal bond is with Placer SPCA Hero Awards.

Hero Awards

Hero Award recipients from recent years have included Mango (a registered therapy dog) and Jackie, who were recognized for their positive impact in the community. Previous recipients have also included Placer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Officer Eros, who was shot in the line of duty during a gun battle with a murder suspect. (Eros made a full recovery, but sadly passed away from cancer in late 2019.)

If you know an animal that has done great things for people, or people who have done great things for animals, please submit a nomination by February 20, 2023 online.

Funny Bones & Hollywood Tails

Funny Bones & Hollywood Tails, presented by Placer SPCA, is an evening of food and fun, cocktails and glamour, live and silent auctions, charitable hearts, and laughter as we come together to raise funds for animals in need. The fundraiser gala will also include a comedy show featuring comedian K-von, and a Grand Prize Drawing where one lucky winner will receive a 53-bottle wine refrigerator (courtesy of RC Willey) that will be fully stocked with a selection of fine wines.

Learn how to purchase Grand Prize Drawing tickets online (winner does need not be present at Funny Bones & Holiday Tails to win). To find out more about this year’s gala, visit: placerspca.org/funnybones.

Sponsorships opportunities are also available. All proceeds from the event benefit Placer SPCA, an independent, local nonprofit organization. For more information about the benefits of becoming a sponsor, please contact our Development Department at (916) 872-6163 or email [email protected]

Timber Creek Ballroom @ Sun City

7050 Del Webb Blvd

Roseville. Calif.

related