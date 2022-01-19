“Well-respected professionals in our community”

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has announced the election of its 2022 Officers for the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is responsible for guiding the mission and vision of the organization and other fiduciary responsibilities, championing the Placer SPCA’s work to enhance the lives of companion animals and support the human-animal bond.

“The Placer SPCA’s 17 board members are some of the most well-respected professionals in our community,” said Leilani Fratis, CEO of the Placer SPCA.

“They serve a very important role to the organization and we are honored to announce such a dedicated team for our 2022 Board of Directors.” Leilani Fratis

Board President

Elected for Board President is Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln.

The Placer SPCA Board of Directors also welcomed Charlie Harrison of Sequoia Advisory Group. Al Johnson rejoined the board after a one-year retirement. Sheila Cardno CFO with Silvers HR and Colleen Watters, Estate Planning Attorney retired from the board after three consecutive terms.

The Placer SPCA is grateful to Kent Frkovich, President & CEO of Cisco Air Systems for serving two years as board president. Frkovich will remain on the board as past president.

Each member of the Placer SPCA board has the opportunity to serve two three-year terms, with a possible third term as deemed necessary by the Board.

Related