Vaccinations bring light to difficult season

Roseville, CA- This Sunday, March 14, Placer County will make the transition one step from the purple tier to the red tier on California Department of Health’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The red tier lessens restrictions, allows some business to resume indoor operations and increase capacity. To learn more about what’s included in each tier, download the pdf below.

Although Covid-19 cases rates have been on the rise this past week, they still remain dramatically lower than the early winter surge. Placer County’s 7-day case rate had dipped below 3 percent at the beginning of March and now stands at 3.6%.

“…it remains important to take precautions like masking and distancing, as none of us want to lose the progress we’ve made as a county.” Dr. Rob Oldham,Interim Health Officer

Vaccinations

Placer County residents have been turning out to get vaccinated and the process has been remarkably smooth. Placer residents we spoke with were very satisfied with the texting system and online registration. In other states, the process has been less than convenient to put it mildly.

Eligibility opens to aged 16-64 with health conditions

Yesterday, Placer County issued the following regarding vaccinations.

Individuals who are 16-64 with certain underlying health conditions are eligible for vaccination through many health care providers and at the Placer County HHS clinic beginning next week. Those with underlying conditions will need to bring documentation to the HHS clinic.

Get Text Notifications

Sign up for notifications about future batches of appointments by texting PLACERVACCINE to the number 898211.