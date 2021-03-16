Community food donations in a post-pandemic world

Roseville, CA- The Placer Food Bank launched their new online food + fund donation platform today, a tool born from the needs of a post-pandemic world.

Placer Food Bank will no longer be running canned food drives or accepting any community food donations, so this new online tool provides a safe, easy way to donate funds for perishable and non-perishable food items.

Virtual Food Drive Platform FAQ

1. What is Placer Food Bank’s (PFB) Online Fund + Food Drive?

It’s an online platform where individuals and teams can select food or fund donations of items such as:

Perishable fresh fruits and vegetables

Non-perishable food boxes canned items and pantry staples

Kid-friendly snack items to support PFB’s backpack program.

The funds donated through the online platform will bolster PFB’s purchasing power, and will be exclusively used to purchase perishable and non-perishable food inventory for distribution.

2. Why is PFB offering online food donation only versus accepting community food donations like they have in the past?

Traditionally perishable and non-perishable food items have been donated to PFB through community food drives. During COVID-19, we discontinued accepting food from community food drives to ensure safe and efficient storing, handling and distribution of all food items.

Our online platforms allows donors to make either a financial contribution or select a specific type of food selection to donate.

3. Is it easy to donate through the online platform?

Yes, it’s simple and easy to navigate!

Go to: https://donate.placerfoodbank.org/event/donatefood/

At the bottom of the home page, click on the Select Food to Donate button, shop the product list, determine the quantity you want to give, and click Add to Cart, Checkout, fill out your information and click Complete Donation. If you’re interested in registering for a food drive, click Register Your Food Drive Team and follow the instructions to customize your donation efforts.

Our Operations team will take it from there to ensure foods selected will be distributed.

4. Is my donation tax deductible?

Yes, your donation is tax deductible and will help local individuals, families, children and seniors in communities throughout El Dorado, Nevada and Placer Counties consistently have access to food to put on their tables.

Placer Bank is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Federal Tax ID# 94-1740316.