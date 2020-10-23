October 27 meeting to help educate public and answer questions

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Elections Office is hosting a virtual town hall meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 to provide information to the public and answer questions about the Nov. 3 general election.

Hosted by Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco and Elections Office staff, town hall topics will include voting by mail, ballot drop boxes, voter service centers and in-person voting.

A question-and-answer session facilitated by Ryan Ronco will also be available for town hall attendees.

The town hall may be watched live on Zoom, here, https://zoom.us/j/91459130313.

Ballots and voter information guides were mailed to registered voters in Placer County the week of Oct. 4. Registered voters who did not receive a ballot or misplaced their ballot are urged to contact the Elections Office at 530-886-5650.

To check voter registration status, visit https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.