Major parties continue to lose voters as percentage of electorate

Roseville, CA- Placer County voter registration data shows that during the reporting period of June 2020 through January 2021, nearly 23,000 new voters registered countywide. With the influx of new residents, registrations reached an annualized rate exceeding a whopping 18 percent.

In raw numbers, Republican garnered the largest gains with over 8,600 new registrations. Democrats made larger percentage gains, but trailed in raw numbers at nearly 7,400 new voters registered.

Republicans show lowest percentage gains, Independents highest

Overall, both major parties watched their overall percentage of Placer County voter registrations slightly decline. Independents and other third parties may have seen large percentage gains, but their total registrations remain very low in Placer County. No Party preference garners about 20 percent of registrations.

In 2006, Placer County Republicans commanded 51.70 percent of registrations, while Democrats held 28.69 percent. Fast forward to 2021 and Republicans hold 41.54 percent, while Democrats hold 30.67 percent. Those number are down from 41.75% and 30.75%, respectively as reported here.

Despite the fluctuations and decline in party voter registration, Placer County has consistently voted Republican. In the last two presidential elections, the margin of choice has continued to drop.

As Placer County continues to grow and diversify, it is projected to shift political direction over the next couple decades.

Placer County Voter Registration Gains

Party Net Gain % Gain Republicans 8,657 8.26% Democrats 7,381 9.66% No Party Preference 4,420 8.40% Independents 1,292 15.09% Libertarians 538 12.84% Green 88 10.75% Peace & Freedom 78 14.23% Other 352 14.64% 22,806 new voter registrations since June 2020. Source: Placer County

Placer County Voting Record

Presidential 2004

R 62.47% (margin ~40,000 / 26%)

D 36.17%

Presidential 2008

R 54.45% (margin ~19,500 / 11.2%)

D 43.21%

Presidential 2012

R 58.19% (margin ~33,000 / 19%)

D 38.91%

Presidential 2016

R 51.14% (margin ~21,500 / 11.6%)

D 39.52%

Presidential 2020

R 52.10% (margin ~15,000 / 6.5%)

D 45.46%