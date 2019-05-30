Teichert Construction snags $4.7 million contract

Roseville, CA – Nearly 12 miles of county-maintained roads are planned for pavement overlay this summer.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a $4.7 million contract agreement with Teichert Construction for the work, set to begin in June.

The project is funded by the county’s expected $7.3 million share of Senate Bill 1 revenue for the current fiscal year.

Work is scheduled for roadways in Homewood, Squaw Valley, Lincoln, Loomis and Meadow Vista. Should current projections hold, funding will be also available for road maintenance for an additional 2.7 miles in west Roseville and Granite Bay.

In a presentation to the board today, county roads manager Kevin Taber explained how the road improvement projects are integral to the overall condition of Placer County’s roads, with funding for improvements generally remaining flat for decades while costs have increased.

The county road maintenance budget this fiscal year is approximately $17 million in addition to SB1 funding.

“This project will significantly improve road conditions for Placer County residents and visitors, while ensuring the safety of our drivers,” said Taber.

With current funding levels augmented by SB1 funds, staff reported, all Placer County roads could be resurfaced on a 10-year schedule. Without the SB1 funding, the county would be able to complete these projects in approximately 50-100 years.