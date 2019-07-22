Important Information Mailed

AUBURN, Calif. – In preparation for the Aug. 27 special primary election, the Placer County Elections Office will distribute vote-by-mail ballots to registered Placer County voters in California’s 1st Assembly District beginning July 29.

Assembly District 1 is one of 80 California State Assembly districts and includes a portion of Placer County.

Voter information guides will begin mailing today and provide Assembly District 1 race information and polling place locations. The majority of polling place locations have changed due to the special election. Voters are encouraged to check and confirm their polling place locations.

Those who are not permanent vote-by-mail voters or do not reside in a mail ballot precinct can use the back cover of the guide to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot or download a request form from the Elections Office website at placerelections.com.

Important dates:

July 19: Voter information guides will be mailed to voters of AD1 in Placer County

July 29: Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed to voters of AD1 in Placer County

Aug. 12: Last day to register to vote for the special primary election

Aug. 20: Last day for the Elections Office to mail a requested vote-by-mail ballot

Aug. 24-25: Elections Office open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for early voting

Aug. 27: Election day

The Placer County Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco encourages voters to vote early and avoid the lines.

“This special primary election can have up to six times as many voters per polling place,” said Ronco. “We encourage our voters to return their ballot or vote early in our office.”

Placer County residents who do not receive their information guides by Aug. 20 or misplace their guide can view it on placerelections.com.

Voter registration forms may be picked up at all post offices, libraries and California Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Placer County, or completed online at registertovote.ca.gov.

Registered voters who’ve recently interacted with the DMV are urged to confirm their voter status; political party preference, vote-by-mail status, address and all other pertinent information. Voter status information is available at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

For more information, visit our website at placerelections.com or contact the Placer County Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or toll-free in California at 800-824-8683.