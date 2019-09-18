County seeks input on vacation rental ordinance proposal

AUBURN, Calif. – A new proposal for short-term rental rules in unincorporated Placer County will be the focus of two community workshops this month.

Included in the proposal are county standards for noise, parking, waste collection and occupancy limits, enforcement protocols, and a requirement for residences to obtain a permit in order to operate as a short-term rental.

Placer County already requires that short-term rental operators obtain a transient occupancy tax certificate, but the new proposal provides a means to address those residences with ongoing inconsiderate guest behavior.

The proposed ordinance would also require vacation rental operators to post rules inside the rental, and to acknowledge understanding of the ordinance and fire safety requirements.

Workshop details

North Lake Tahoe

Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m.

North Tahoe Event Center

8318 North Lake Blvd.

Kings Beach

Auburn

Sept. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Community Development Resource Center – Planning Commission Hearing Room

3091 County Center Drive

North Auburn

Staff will present an overview of the proposed regulations at each meeting, followed by a question-and-answer session with attendees.

Both workshops will be livestreamed at https://www.placer.ca.gov. Staff expect to present the ordinance to the Placer County Board of Supervisors for consideration this fall.

To ask questions or offer comments, residents may contact Kally Kedinger-Cecil with Placer’s Planning Services Division at 530-745-3034.

As of July 2019, there are 4,494 registered short-term rental properties in Placer County; of those, 4,372 are in eastern Placer County. A recent analysis by the Mountain Housing Council determined that vacation rentals make up 13.5% of the total housing stock in the Truckee-North Lake Tahoe region.

In August, Placer County launched a new around-the-clock complaint hotline to report nuisances related to short-term rental properties.

Operated by Host Compliance, the hotline is intended to offer neighbors a simple, anonymous alternative to calling law enforcement to report non-emergency issues like noise or parking problems caused by short-term rental guests.

The hotline phone number is 530-448-8003. Complaints may also filed online at http://www.hostcompliance.com/tips.

Placer County has contracted with Host Compliance since 2017 to help ensure that short-term rental lodging operators comply with the county’s transient occupancy tax code, which requires them to apply for a TOT certificate and remit lodging taxes collected from their guests on the county’s behalf.