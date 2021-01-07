Critical Funding for Coronavirus Response

Roseville, CA- Thanks to a generous grant from Placer County Shares, The Salvation Army will be able to continue providing food and housing support for individuals and who are struggling to make ends meet due to COVID-19. The $95,000 Placer Shares Impact grant will help the nonprofit in Roseville and Auburn meet the growing need in Placer County.

“It is such a blessing for us to be able to distribute these monies to those hurting and in need in our community in ways that will speak hope to those that feel there is none,” said Lieutenant Aline Posner, Salvation Army Auburn. “We are truly humbled to continue serving the community in the name of Jesus during these uncertain times.”

The incredible grant from Placer County Shares will help families stay in their homes. Home insecurity has increased during the pandemic and Placer County officials expect homelessness to rise in 2021. The Salvation Army has provided housing support since its inception in Placer County in 1988. With this new funding, the nonprofit expects to provide rent and mortgage support to dozens of families facing eviction.

The Salvation Army will also continue fighting food insecurity in Placer County with this generous gift. Throughout the pandemic, the nonprofit has provided food boxes and meals at their sites and delivered food to those who are unable to leave their homes.

In Northern California, The Salvation Army served nearly 550,000 people in 2020. That’s a nearly 30 percent increase over 2019. The nonprofit provides food for the hungry, rent and utility assistance, housing for the homeless, rehabilitation for adults struggling with addiction, toys for children at Christmas time, and the list goes on. The Salvation Army has continued to meet this growing need with less donations at the red kettle and fewer volunteers. As the pandemic continues, The Salvation Army expects the demands for our services to continue to rise.

The best way to support The Salvation Army’s efforts is to make a donation. Monetary gifts can be given at gosalarmy.org. You can sign up to become a volunteer at Volunteer.SalvationArmy.org.