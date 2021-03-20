Potential for increased transmissibility of B.1.1.7 variant

AUBURN, Calif. – The first known case of the B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in Placer County. Early data suggests that the B.1.1.7 variant, dubbed the “U.K. variant” because of its spread in the United Kingdom, has potential for increased transmissibility. For more information about this variant, please see the CDC website.

“… not a surprise but is a reminder than the pandemic has not ended.” Dr. Rob Oldham, Placer Interim Health Officer

The individual had no known travel history identified through contact tracing, and their isolation period has passed. No additional information regarding the case will be provided. There have been more than 250 cases of B.1.1.7 identified across California.

Aggressive vaccination campaign

“The detection of this variant is not a surprise but is a reminder than the pandemic has not ended,” said Health and Human Services Director and Interim Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham. “Even as we continue an aggressive vaccination campaign, it is important to continue to take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 – and therefore limit the spread of variants – in our community, such as masking and distancing.”

Initial studies suggest that all three vaccines currently in use in the United States (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) provide protection against the B.1.1.7 variant.

Those currently eligible for vaccination in Placer County include:

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

People aged 65 and over

Education and childcare

Food and agriculture

Emergency services

Public transit

Janitorial

Those 16-64 with certain underlying health conditions



Visit www.placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics to view appointment availability and sign up for text updates by texting PLACERVACCINE to the number 898211 to receive text alerts. Additional guidance and information about COVID-19 from Placer County Public Health is available at www.placer.ca.gov/coronavirus/.