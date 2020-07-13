Governor cites rising hospitalizations and positivity rates

Roseville, CA- California Governor, Gavin Newsom has ordered a rollback of business openings in Placer County and 29 additional counties throughout the state.

Citing rising hospitalizations along with an increase rate of COVID-19 positivity tests, Newsom has ordered statewide action restrictions closing indoor operations. In addition, 30 counties on the state’s monitoring listing have been ordered to cease indoor operations across the following sectors listed below.

“What more evidence do you need, than nations that have taken the bold leadership of acquiring nationwide, wearing of masks and face coverings. They are much better off than unfortunately our country” Gavin Newsom

Placer County hospitalizations for COVID-19 are currently at their highest point with 40 patients, approximately half of those are Placer residents. The positivity rate in Placer County has risen from 1.85% during the March to June period, to 4.89% during the past 6 weeks. This indicates the higher numbers are not simply the result of more testing. Placer County Guidance is online here.

California’s Governor is hoping to avoid the drastic miscalculations made by governors of Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Sectors under order includes Placer

Fitness Centers

Places of Worship

Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

Personal Care Services

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Malls

